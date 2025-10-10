Pakistan killed Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud in airstrikes on Afganistan's Kabul? TTP chief releases audio message claiming...

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul on Thursday night targeting several Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases. While Pakistani media is claiming that their Air Force have killed TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, Afghan media claims receiving an audio message from Mehsud.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s capital , Kabul on Thursday night targeting several Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases. Afghan authorities said an explosion occurred near Abdul Haq Square, where a Land Cruiser vehicle was hit, as per Dawn report. Following the attack Abdul Haq intersection was closed, causing traffic congestion. Afghan Taliban authorities claimed that no casualty has been reported.

In a post on X, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid said, "The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far."

While Pakistani media is claiming that their Air Force have killed TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, Afghan media Tolo news claims receiving an audio message from Mehsud, claiming that he is alive and it is all an 'enemy propaganda'. Mehsud was located at a hideout in eastern Kabul.

(DNA could not independently verify this audio message)

TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud is fourth chairman, and has been leading the TTP since 2018. He is accused of working with the Taliban in Afghanistan, however Taliban denies it. He is one of Pakistan's most wanted terrorists as TTP is considered the biggest terrorist threat to Pakistan in the past twelve years. He oversees TTP activities in Pakistan and led a network of extortion and kidnappings to raise money for terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Asif Khwaja issues warning to Afghanistan

The airstrike just comes after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a warning to Afghanistan's Taliban regime that Pakistan was fed up of terrorism and "enough is enough." Asif in National assembly said Pakistan forces would now “go all out" against militants.

“Our political matters — whether related to Karachi, Sialkot, or Peshawar — can wait for another day. Today, our focus should be on how to eliminate this menace of terrorism once and for all," Asif said.

He said that the security situation in paistan has become “intolerable", and issued a stern warning, 'There can be collateral damages in areas where terrorists find shelter and launch attacks against our security forces’ convoys.'