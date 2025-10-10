Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Smriti Irani reacts to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's reception, ADMITS 'logon ko ghabrahat thi' about her return to TV | Exclusive

Palestinian from Jordan refugee camp wins Nobel Prize 2025, know about Omar Yaghi from Gaza Strip

Cough Syrup Row: Will CBI probe children's death in MP, Rajasthan? Supreme Court says...

New twist in Zubeen Garg death probe, SIT arrest singer's two personal security officers, they are...

Rakul Preet Singh turns 35: From Yaariyan to De De Pyaar De, how actress proved herself with performances and on-screen chemistry pan India

Pakistan: Authorities take control of Islamabad, other provinces amid TLP protest march; know what’s closed

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of ODI series vs New Zealand? Here's what we know so far

Good News for Indian employees: THESE sectors to see MAJOR salary hike in 2026, they are...

Pakistan killed Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud in airstrikes on Afganistan's Kabul? TTP chief releases audio message claiming...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Palestinian from Jordan refugee camp wins Nobel Prize 2025, know about Omar Yaghi from Gaza Strip

Palestinian from Jordan refugee camp wins Nobel Prize 2025, about Omar Yaghi...

Cough Syrup Row: Will CBI probe children's death in MP, Rajasthan? Supreme Court says...

Cough Syrup Row: Will CBI probe children's death in MP, Rajasthan? SC says...

Rakul Preet Singh turns 35: From Yaariyan to De De Pyaar De, how actress proved herself with performances and on-screen chemistry pan India

Rakul Preet Singh turns 35: How actress proved herself with performances

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan killed Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud in airstrikes on Afganistan's Kabul? TTP chief releases audio message claiming...

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul on Thursday night targeting several Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases. While Pakistani media is claiming that their Air Force have killed TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, Afghan media claims receiving an audio message from Mehsud.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Pakistan killed Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud in airstrikes on Afganistan's Kabul? TTP chief releases audio message claiming...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul on Thursday night targeting several Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases. Afghan authorities said an explosion occurred near Abdul Haq Square, where a Land Cruiser vehicle was hit, as per Dawn report. Following the attack Abdul Haq intersection was closed, causing traffic congestion. Afghan Taliban authorities claimed that no casualty has been reported.

In a post on X, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid said, "The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far."

While Pakistani media is claiming that their Air Force have killed TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, Afghan media Tolo news claims receiving an audio message from Mehsud, claiming that he is alive and it is all an 'enemy propaganda'. Mehsud was located at a hideout in eastern Kabul.

(DNA could not independently verify this audio message)

TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud is fourth chairman, and has been leading the TTP since 2018. He is accused of working with the Taliban in Afghanistan, however Taliban denies it. He is one of Pakistan's most wanted terrorists as TTP is considered the biggest terrorist threat to Pakistan in the past twelve years. He oversees TTP activities in Pakistan and led a network of extortion and kidnappings to raise money for terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Asif Khwaja issues warning to Afghanistan

The airstrike just comes after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a warning to Afghanistan's Taliban regime that Pakistan was fed up of terrorism and "enough is enough." Asif in National assembly said Pakistan forces would now “go all out" against militants.

“Our political matters — whether related to Karachi, Sialkot, or Peshawar — can wait for another day. Today, our focus should be on how to eliminate this menace of terrorism once and for all," Asif said.

He said that the security situation in paistan has become “intolerable", and issued a stern warning, 'There can be collateral damages in areas where terrorists find shelter and launch attacks against our security forces’ convoys.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested
Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahi
This Indian genius, Madras scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was nominated for Nobel Prize by CV Raman, but did not win due to...
This Indian genius, scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was...
India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'
India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG...
NTA makes BIG announcement for JEE, NEET, CUET candidates, they can no longer choose...; know all about the new changes
NTA makes BIG announcement for JEE, NEET, CUET candidates, they can no longer c
Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid
Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE