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Pakistan: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's brother dies in mysterious conditions

Mohammad Tahir Anwar, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, has died in Pakistan under unclear circumstances.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Pakistan: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's brother dies in mysterious conditions
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Mohammad Tahir Anwar, the brother of Masood Azhar, has died in Pakistan, though the exact cause of his death remains unknown. The development was confirmed through an official communication attributed to Jaish-e-Mohammed, which stated that his funeral would take place late Monday night at a mosque in Bahawalpur.

So far, there has been no confirmation from authorities or the group regarding whether his death was due to illness, an attack, or other reasons. The lack of clarity has led to speculation, particularly given his long-standing association with the outfit’s activities.

Long Association with Jaish-e-Mohammed

Tahir Anwar was believed to be deeply involved in Jaish-e-Mohammed’s network for years, working closely within the organisation led by his brother. The group itself has been implicated in multiple high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, the Uri attack, and the Pulwama attack.

These incidents have cemented the group’s notoriety and placed it under sustained scrutiny by Indian security agencies. Tahir Anwar’s role, while less publicly documented than his brother’s, was considered significant within the organisation’s structure.

Context of Recent Military Actions

His death also comes against the backdrop of intensified counterterror operations by India targeting militant infrastructure across the border. Indian forces have previously carried out strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed facilities, including its headquarters in Bahawalpur.

One such operation, referred to as Operation Sindoor, followed a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. During that strike, key installations linked to the group were destroyed, including the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah complex, which reportedly suffered extensive damage.

Notably, the outfit later acknowledged that several members of Masood Azhar’s extended family, along with close aides, were killed in that operation—marking a rare admission of losses.

Ongoing Uncertainty

While Tahir Anwar’s death has been confirmed, the absence of details continues to fuel questions. Whether it is linked to internal developments, external actions, or natural causes remains unclear.

Given the history of the organisation and recent regional tensions, further information may be critical in understanding the broader implications of his death.

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