Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary

The government of Pakistan has issued a commemorative coin on Wednesday to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikh religion in November. The official twitter handle of the government @pid_gov posted an image of the coin.

Pakistan has issued a commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak Dev Ji. pic.twitter.com/tNy4vNcQT3 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) October 30, 2019

The coin comes ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor by Prime Minster Imran Khan on November 9.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also posted a picture of the coin on Facebook.

"Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,the founder of Sikh religion", the caption reads.

The coin features an image of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which is located in Pakistan.

This year marks as the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion.

Last year, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up a corridor to connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the Kartarpur town of Pakistan and Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, also known as Kartarpur Sahib, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev and one of the holiest shrines of Sikhs.

Both the countries signed an agreement on Kartarpur Corridor last week, laying down a formal framework for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

According to the agreement signed by the ministry of home affairs, Indian persons of all faith can visit the place and the travel will be visa-free. However, the agreement will remain in force for five years and it can be extended by mutual consent.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side of the corridor on November 8, Pakistan will officially open the corridor from its side a day after, ahead of the 550th Birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji which starts on November 11.