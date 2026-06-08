Pakistan issues 737 visas to Indian citizens? Fact-checking the claim

Has Pakistan issued 737 visas to Indian citizens despite strained ties? Know the reality behind such a claim as relations between the two neighbouring nations remain tense.

Pakistan on Monday issued 737 visas to Indian pilgrims to enable their participation in events marking the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 10 to June 19. ''The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 737 visas to pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 10-19 June 2026,'' the Pakistan High Commission India said in a post on X.

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The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 737 visas to pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 10-19 June 2026.@ForeignOfficePk — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) June 8, 2026

Pilgrimage under 1974 bilateral protocol

The visit is part of the annual religious pilgrimage undertaken by Sikh devotees to historic gurdwaras in Pakistan that are closely linked to their faith, history, and heritage. Pakistan issues the visas under the 1974 Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, which facilitates religious travel between the two arch-rival neighbouring nations. For those unversed, thousands of Indians travel to Pakistan to participate in important Sikh religious events each year. In 2024, 962 Indians were granted Pakistan visas for the same occasion.

Who was Guru Arjan Dev Ji?

Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru, attained martyrdom on June 16, 1606, during the reign of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Each year on June 16, Sikhs across the world observe the day as Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who is revered as the first martyr in Sikh history.