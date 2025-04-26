Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country was ready for a "neutral" investigation into the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town where more than two dozen people, most of them tourists, were killed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday (April 26) that he was ready for a "neutral" investigation into the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town where more than two dozen people were killed. Addressing a graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif, 73, said his country was open to participating in a "credible" probe.

Calls for 'transparent and credible' probe

"The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation," the Pakistani leader said at the event. "Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Sharif added.

India says attack linked to Pak

Authorities in India have said they have strong evidence linking the Pahalgam terror attack to Pakistan, citing inputs from its intelligence agencies. Besides, the Resistance Front, an outfit associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack.

Pahalgam massacre

On Tuesday (April 22), terrorists gunned down at least 26 people -- most of them tourists from several states of India -- in Pahalgam region of Anantnag district. The deceased also included a local resident and a Nepali national. It was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Kashmir in recent years.

Diplomatic fallout

The attack has triggered a swift and fierce diplomatic standoff between India and Pakistan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Islamabad. India has paused the crucial Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and ordered the expulsion of all Pakistani nationals from the country. Pakistan has retaliated by suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement, halting trade, and closing its airspace for Indian airlines.