Pakistan invites former UNSC listed terrorist, a convict, to talk about Kashmir

Headlines

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

Hypertension: 8 superfruits to lower high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

DNA | I am a fan of Modi: Elon Musk after meeting PM, how PM Modi captivated the tech titan

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

ICC World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag lauds Virat Kohli, wants team India to lift the trophy for him

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

HomeWorld

entertainment

Pakistan invites former UNSC listed terrorist, a convict, to talk about Kashmir

The Pakistani Mission in Afghanistan hosted a virtual meet in which Gulbadin Hekmatyar also known as the butcher of Kabul and was till 3 years ago listed by the United Nations Security Council.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 07:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A former United Nations Security Council listed terrorist and convict was among the people Pakistani missions globally had lined up to mark the first anniversary of abrogation of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Mission in Afghanistan hosted a virtual meet in which Gulbadin Hekmatyar also known as the butcher of Kabul and was till 3 years ago listed by the United Nations Security Council. Hekmatyar's links with Pakistani establishment are well known given the backing to him by Islamabad during the Afghan civil war in the 1990s. Present on the occasion was Pakistani envoy to Kabul Zahid Nasrullah Khan.

In New York, the permanent mission of Pakistan to the United Nations invited Ghulam Nabi Fai, who was arrested by the FBI, for an event virtually. Fai has was imprisoned for 2 years by a US court for hiding transfer of $3.5 million fund transfer from Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for lobbying with US govt on Kashmir. Pakistani envoy to UN on Munir Akram was present in the virtual meet.

These global events were organized by Pakistani missions. In Malaysia, Prof Muhamad Roslan, an economist and Shan Saeed, an economist were invited for the 5th of August event by Pakistan mission in Malaysia.

What is interesting is, days after that event, on Saturday former Malaysian Prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was present on an occasion on so-called "solidarity day on Kashmir". Under Mahathir, New Delhi-Kuala Lumper ties hit a nadir. Along with him, President Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) Mohd Azmi Abd Hamid was present. MAPIM is an umbrella organization of Muslim NGOs in Malaysia and organized a visit of delegation on NGOs to POK last year. Pakistani PM Imran Khan was quick to thank him in a tweet for speaking against India.

Pakistan to mark one year of removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had several events, mostly for domestic consumption--like coming out with a new song, changing the name of a major highway in Islamabad to Srinagar highway and coming out with a new political map of the country showing Indian territories as part of its own.

India dismissed the new map of Pakistan calling it "an exercise in political absurdity" and "ridiculous assertions" which neither "legal validity nor international credibility."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

Meet Malavika Hegde, took over as CEO facing Rs 7,000 crore debt crisis, then took this bold step

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

Stray dog shows unconditional love by helping rag picker, viral video melts hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE