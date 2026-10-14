Pakistan Insulted Again: Why did Air France ban its pilots and cabin crew from operating flights to and from Israel?

Air France has begun enforcing Israeli restrictions barring pilots and cabin crew from certain countries without diplomatic ties to Israel, including Pakistan.

Air France has told its pilots and cabin crew that they cannot operate flights to or from Israel if they hold the nationality, or dual nationality, of certain countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The move comes after Israel tightened checks on foreign airline crews following the alleged attempted hijacking of a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The first officer involved was reportedly an Omani national.

The restrictions were already part of Israeli security rules, but reports say they were not strictly enforced earlier. Israel has now asked airlines to take greater responsibility for checking the nationalities of crew members operating flights into its airspace.

According to reports by French investigative publication Mediapart and aviation intelligence company ch-aviation, Air France has informed employees about the new requirements. The airline has also confirmed that it is following the Israeli rules.

Air France told Al Jazeera: "Like all airlines, Air France is required to comply with the entry regulations established by the authorities of the countries it serves, both for its customers and employees."

The airline said it had informed employees affected by the new rules.

United Airlines also changes crew planning

United Airlines has also incorporated the Israeli nationality restrictions into its crew-planning system, according to ch-aviation.

An internal United memo reportedly lists 29 countries whose nationals may not be allowed to operate flights to or from Tel Aviv. The list includes Pakistan, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia and several other countries. The memo also warns that the list may not be complete.

United has reportedly asked employees affected by the restrictions to make changes to their flight assignments.

The airline has not publicly commented on the reported restrictions.

Czech carrier Smartwings has also said it will follow Israel's requirements, although it said the rules have not affected its crew assignments or operations so far.

Which nationalities are affected?

The United Airlines memo lists 29 countries:

Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Comoros, Cuba, Djibouti, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Venezuela and Yemen.

Israeli media and Mediapart have reported that the wider Israeli directive covers 31 Muslim-majority countries. The difference in numbers appears to be because United's internal memo contains a 29-country list, while Israeli reporting refers to a broader list.

The rules can also apply to dual nationals. This means a crew member could be affected even if they hold another citizenship, such as French citizenship, alongside one of the restricted nationalities.

Israel tightens enforcement after FlyDubai incident

Israeli authorities had rules restricting crew members from countries without diplomatic relations with Israel even before the September 30 FlyDubai incident.

However, reports said the rules were not actively enforced in a systematic manner. Airlines were largely responsible for checking their own crew lists, while Israeli authorities did not routinely verify the nationality of every pilot and cabin crew member.

The Israeli Transportation Ministry has now directed foreign airlines to verify the citizenship of crew members on flights entering Israeli airspace.

The ministry's guidelines state that airlines are responsible for ensuring that crew members do not hold citizenship or dual citizenship of countries that do not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Ethiopian Airlines flight turned back over Indonesian pilot

The tighter enforcement was highlighted by an incident involving Ethiopian Airlines.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight heading to Israel was reportedly ordered to turn back after Israeli authorities discovered that an Indonesian pilot was part of the crew. Indonesia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The aircraft returned to Addis Ababa, where the pilot was replaced. The flight later departed again and reached Tel Aviv.

Reports said Ethiopian Airlines described the incident as a mistake and indicated that it had not been aware that the pilot could not operate the flight to Israel.

Air France employees told to disclose second nationality

Mediapart reported that Air France had asked employees to disclose any second nationality if they held one.

The airline had initially considered asking crew members to voluntarily declare whether they fell under the Israeli restrictions. However, the Alter union, which represents flight deck crew, reportedly opposed the approach, arguing that it amounted to discrimination based on nationality.

The reported policy could also create legal questions in France because employers generally face restrictions on discrimination based on nationality. Experts cited by Al Jazeera have raised concerns over whether airlines can follow foreign security rules while also complying with domestic employment laws.

Why the restrictions matter for international airlines

The Israeli rules put airlines in a difficult position. They must comply with the security and entry requirements of the country they fly to, while also managing employment and discrimination laws in their home countries.

The issue has become more visible after Israel began checking crew nationalities more strictly. The Ethiopian Airlines incident showed that a flight can be affected even after it has already departed.

With Air France, United Airlines and Smartwings now acknowledging or implementing the restrictions, other international carriers could also have to adjust their crew-planning systems for Israel-bound flights.

The restrictions could particularly affect Pakistani pilots and cabin crew, along with crew members from other countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.