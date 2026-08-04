Pakistan: India behind killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists? Hafiz Saeed's aide said this

A Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked operative has claimed that more than 30 LeT members were killed in Pakistan over the past few years, blaming Indian intelligence for the attacks.

A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-linked operative has claimed that the Pakistan-based terror outfit has lost more than 30 members over the past three to four years, marking one of the group's rare public admissions of its casualties.

The claim was made by Rizwan Hanif in a video that is believed to have been recorded in May and has now surfaced on social media. During his address, Hanif alleged that Indian intelligence agencies were behind the killings, accusing them of using what he called an "unknown gunman model" to target LeT operatives inside Pakistan.

"Over the past three to four years, more than 30 of our people have been killed by Indian intelligence agents," Hanif said.

According to Hanif, the killings took place in several cities, including Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. He also claimed that LeT members had been unable to live "in peace and tranquillity" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because of the alleged campaign.

"Indian intelligence agencies have not allowed our people to live in peace and tranquillity in Kashmir. Through their agents, they have martyred our people," he claimed.

The remarks are being seen as a rare public acknowledgement that the terror outfit has suffered repeated losses in recent years. Several terrorists linked to Pakistan-based groups have been killed by unidentified gunmen in different parts of the country, leading to speculation about who was responsible. Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of carrying out targeted killings on its soil, while New Delhi has denied those allegations.

During the same speech, Hanif also made hateful and derogatory remarks against followers of other religions while referring to the deaths of LeT members. He claimed the operatives were being targeted because of their faith and went on to make inflammatory comments before ending his speech by asserting the supremacy of Allah.

Lashkar-e-Taiba was founded in Pakistan in the late 1980s by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zafar Iqbal and Abdullah Azzam as the militant wing of Markaz-ud-Dawa-wal-Irshad. After the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, the group's activities shifted to Jammu and Kashmir.

LeT has been designated as a terrorist organisation by India, the United States, the United Nations and several other countries. India and multiple Western governments have long alleged that the group has received support from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).