Pakistan in Fuel Shock! Massive price hike sparks outrage in Islamabad, Rawalpindi; Transport fares rise, Petrol hits PKR 459 per litre

The recent spike in fuel costs has triggered intense backlash across the twin cities, with residents and business leaders calling for an immediate reversal of the price hike, according to a report by Dawn.

The recent spike in fuel costs has triggered intense backlash across the twin cities, with residents and business leaders calling for an immediate reversal of the price hike, according to a report by Dawn. Citizens expressed frustration over the move, arguing that the "unprecedented and uncalled-for increase" would cripple the purchasing power of the average person while driving up costs in the industrial, transport and agricultural sectors.

Local markets have already begun reflecting the change. Residents noted that essential food items, including vegetables, flour and meat, are being traded at higher rates. Meanwhile, commuters are facing steeper fares as taxi and rickshaw operators adjust their prices, citing the surge in petroleum costs. Fears are mounting regarding a further inflationary wave. Muhammad Afzal, a Chaklala Scheme-III resident, told Dawn that school van operators have already announced a hike of PKR 1,000 in monthly fees.

Afzal noted that while businesses maintain their margins, the financial weight of the "increase in petroleum prices" falls entirely on daily wage earners and salaried employees who must pay more for every basic necessity.

Echoing this sentiment, another resident, Faisal Mughal, described the move as an attempt to "economically kill the masses" through an "unjustified hike." He warned that transporters would now be "justified in increasing inter-city fares," further isolating low-income families.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) also voiced its alarm. According to Dawn, RCCI President Usman Shaukat warned that the decision would have "far-reaching consequences for the economy, businesses and the general public."

Shaukat pointed out that the "unprecedented hike" has effectively caused transportation costs to double. He cautioned that this would inevitably "fuel food inflation and escalate construction expenses," placing an "unbearable strain on the economy."

The RCCI chief highlighted a disconnect between local and global trends, noting that the new price is significantly higher than international market rates. He attributed this to the "imposition of a record petroleum levy of PKR 160.61 per litre."

To mitigate the crisis, Shaukat suggested the government slash non-essential spending and pause certain development projects to provide relief. He also urged the federal authorities to negotiate with the IMF to ensure that the "burden of levies is not directly transferred to consumers."

Political figures have also entered the fray. Pakistan Peoples Party Workers President Safdar Ali Abbasi and Naheed Khan, a former aide to Benazir Bhutto, condemned the pricing strategy. As per Dawn, they argued the hike was being "imposed under the pretext of the ongoing war situation in the region."

The duo termed the decision "economic oppression," stating that the working class is being pushed to a point that is "threatening their survival." In Islamabad, the sentiment was equally grim. Residents questioned how they were expected to survive with "petrol priced at nearly PKR 459 per litre," describing the situation as "much more than that" of a simple price adjustment.

In a move to provide temporary respite, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that "all public transport in Islamabad will be free of cost for the general public" for the next month. Following the Prime Minister's directive, this 30-day relief period is set to begin this Saturday.

(ANI inputs)