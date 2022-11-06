Pakistan: Imran Khan to resume march to Islamabad on Tuesday from same point where he was attacked

File Photo

Imran Khan has vowed to continue his march towards Islamabad despite being shot at in Wazirabad, Punjab province, last week. The former Pakistani prime minister will begin his march to the capital at the same location where he was shot. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said that once the march reaches Rawalpindi, he would then join it and lead it himself.

"We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same [point] in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot, and where Moazzam was martyred," Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn, during a press conference in Lahore.

"I will address the march from here (in Lahore), and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi," Imran said in the presser which was broadcasted from his social media accounts of PTI.

During Thursday's lengthy march in Wazirabad, Imran Khan was shot in the legs. His injured leg necessitated a transfer to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The leader of the PTI said he had prior knowledge of the plot to kill him a day after the purported assassination attempt. Khan declared in his first speech after the "assassination attempt" that he had. "A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being planned against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat," he said.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a stern warning to the country's establishment on Friday, saying that political change in Pakistan is imminent, either via peaceful methods or by chaos like the Iranian revolution of the 1970s and large-scale riots in Sri Lanka.

According to Imran Khan, the people of Pakistan can only choose between a bloodless and a peaceful revolution. "There is no third way out. I have seen the country wake up," he said.

After outlining the timeline of events during a live speech while still hospitalised in Lahore, he urged viewers to "now decide if we can bring change in a peaceful way through the ballot box or through chaos like the one witnessed in Iran and Sri Lanka."

In April of this year, the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was voted out of office. He assured everyone that his administration would have easily won the no-trust vote.

The top Pakistan media authority banned all TV networks from airing and reairing speeches and news conferences given by PTI head Imran Khan on Saturday, a day after Khan levelled various claims against the Pakistani establishment and the current government.

(With inputs from ANI)