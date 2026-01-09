FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...

Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...

WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani goes viral

Who is Jonathan Ross? US ICE agent and Iraq War veteran involved in fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon, Madras High Court supports Tamil superstar, asks CBFC to..

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...

Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans..

WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury

WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...

Trouble mounts for the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will launch a movement with a big rally in Karachi city of Sindh province.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...
Imran Khan, Ex-PM, Pakistan. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a public rally at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday. In a video message shared on X, Afridi stated that he will be bringing PTI founder Imran Khan's message to Sindh and asked people of the region to extend full support to the party in the street movement. "My visit is for three days and during this time we have planned various activities. You (people of Sindh) all have to support PTI in the street movement. I will meet you there. Most important is the jalsa set to take place at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday at 4:30 pm. You have to begin preparations for the jalsa now. We will hold the biggest gathering in Karachi's history."


Afridi's aide on information, Shafi Jan, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM will meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Monday and hold meetings with party leadership at the Insaf House, followed by a visit to the Press Club during his stay in Sindh, Pakistan's The News International reported. "A big rally will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid on January 11. (KP) CM's visit to Sindh is important to further accelerate the street movement," The News International quoted the aide as saying.


Afridi's announcement came as the PTI had requested authorities to grant the party permission to hold a public meeting in Karachi. On Tuesday, Karachi Region PTI President Raja Azhar wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi's District East, requesting him to grant permission for holding a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah and assured him that the rally would be peaceful and the code of conduct would be followed.


PTI is part of the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP), which has called for street mobilisation related to the second anniversary of the polls held on February 8, 2024. On Thursday, TTAP leaders Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Vice Chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas arrived in Lahore for a three-day visit to participate in political activities linked to the street movement.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...
Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk
Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...
Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans..
WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury
WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to
Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts
Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts
Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani goes viral
Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement