Top lawyers call Pakistan 'terrorist state', sentenced to 17 years in prison, details here

After Pakistan's top human rights lawyers call it a terrorist state, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha have been sentenced 17 years in jail. Detail here.

Many countries, including India, have called Pakistan a terrorist state several times, a charge Islamabad has strongly denied. Now, its own citizens are coming out in public saying the same thing. Prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, have called Pakistan a terrorist state. They happen to be the daughter and son-in-law of Pakistan's former federal minister, Shireen Mazari. However, they have to pay for what they have said. The additional district and sessions court in Islamabad found them guilty of cyberterrorism and sentenced them to 17 years in prison. They have been found guilty of glorification of terrorism and the dissemination of false information for their ‘anti-military’ posts on social media.

What is PECA?

The two prominent human rights activists were sentenced under the contentious Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Both of them have been harsh critics of human rights violations. They are particularly outspoken against the repression carried out by the Pakistan Army and its agencies. Mazari has supported the victims and investigated the cases of extrajudicial killings and abductions. Her husband, Ali, has been accused many times. Earlier, he worked with the Asma Jahangir Legal Cell and represented victims of sexual violence, rape, and enforced disappearances.

Human rights violations in Pakistan

Passed in 2016 to combat cybercrime, the PECA has become the state’s primary tool to intimidate and criminalise free speech. It became more dangerous and repressive after it was amended in January 2025, giving the government sweeping powers to regulate social media platforms. Journalists and civil society members of Pakistan have opposed the verdict. In its editorial, 'Dawn' termed the sentencing “as another low point in the history of Pakistan’s justice system.” Moniza Kakar, a prominent human rights activist, told The Print, "Such disproportionate punishment has no place in a constitutional democracy and reflects a systematic misuse of cybercrime laws to silence dissent. When criticism is criminalised, and free speech is treated as terrorism, the justice system ceases to protect rights and begins to police opinions."

Freedom House ranked Pakistan’s human rights in 2022 at 37 out of 100, calling it "partly free." It also said that an estimated 5,000 women are killed every year in Pakistan due to domestic violence. The provincial parliaments of Punjab and Sindh separately condemned violence against women in 2016. The two states together comprise 65% of the country's population. According to the 2016 Global Slavery Index, an estimated 2,134,900 people are enslaved in modern-day Pakistan.