Pakistan honours US General who praised it for...with prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz award, India opposed him for...

Pakistan government has honoured US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla with the country’s prestigious 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)' award. A month ago, General Michael Kurilla praised Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in counter-terrorism. Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Kurilla with the big honour in Islamabad. The award is the biggest honour given in the field of military. General Kurilla was also conferred with the guard of honour of all three defence forces.

According to Radio Pakistan, the country's national public broadcaster, the honour acknowledges General Michael Kurilla’s “outstanding contributions to regional security and his dedicated efforts in strengthening strategic defence ties” between Pakistan and the US. Kurilla was on a visit to Pakistan when he was also presented with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour upon arrival, the broadcaster further said.

Conferring the honour on Kurilla, the government reportedly called his efforts crucial which helped in “deepening counterterrorism cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and USCENTCOM”. The government also appreciated Kurilla’s acknowledgement of Pakistan's role "in promoting peace and stability".

What General Kurilla said about Pakistan?

The US general called Pakistan a great partner in counter-terrorism in June. Asserting that the US required to have a relationship with both India and Pakistan, he said, “We need to have relations with both India and Pakistan. It's not a binary option where having relations with India means not having them with Pakistan.” His statements came at a time when India was being vocal about its concerns towards the spread of terrorism and highlighting Pakistan's support to terrorism. At such a time Kurilla had called Pakistan “a phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world”.

How India reacted?

In such a scenario, India had strongly criticised the general’s remarks while the Ministry of Extermal Affiars said, “See the record of Pakistan, of what Pakistan actually is, [it] is very clear. We all know the Pahalgam attack is only a recent example of cross-border terrorism.” India reminded the US of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, and of Pakistan giving shelter to Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad. India also strongly clarified the US that cross-border terrorism could not be ignored.