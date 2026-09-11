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Pakistan: Hindu sisters aged 13 and 14 allegedly abducted, converted, married; court denies custody to parents in Sindh

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Pakistan: Hindu sisters aged 13 and 14 allegedly abducted, converted, married; court denies custody to parents in Sindh

Two Hindu sisters, aged 13 and 14, broke down in tears outside a court in Sindh, Pakistan, after the court declined to send them home. The family alleges that the two sisters were abducted, converted to Islam and married to Amjad Solangi and Mansoor Solangi

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Pakistan: Hindu sisters aged 13 and 14 allegedly abducted, converted, married; court denies custody to parents in Sindh
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Two Hindu sisters, reportedly aged 13 and 14, broke down outside a court in Pakistan's Sindh province after it declined to send them home with their parents. The family alleged that Sita and Rupi, members of the Kachhi Kolhi community, were abducted, converted to Islam and married to Amjad Solangi and Mansoor Solangi. The court in Sindh's Tando Allahyar district ordered that the sisters be moved to a safe house, even as they sobbed and pleaded, "We want to go home," revealed a video posted by journalist Veengas.

A day later, Veengas reported that "another Hindu girl, 14-year-old Pansi Kohli" had been abducted from Tando Allahyar on September 9. Going by reports, "six Hindu minor girls" in the Sindh district had been abducted and converted to Islam within 10 days.

Why Tando Allahyar is in spotlight for Hindu minor abductions

Sindh, home to most of Pakistan's Hindu population, has emerged as the epicentre of complaints involving Hindu girls being abducted, converted and married to Muslim men. Poor families from the marginalised Kolhi, Bheel and Meghwar communities remain particularly vulnerable.

Amnesty International says that "hundreds" of young Hindu women in Pakistan have faced abduction, forced conversion and forced marriage. If their stated ages of 13 and 14 are confirmed, both would be children under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013, which sets 18 as the minimum marriage age.

Six Hindu girls abducted in 10 days, activists demand justice

Publicly circulated information identifies the girls as Roopi and Seeta, daughters of Raamji. Their exact ages and circumstances have not yet been independently established through police or court documents.

This is not the first such case from Tando Allahyar. In July 2025, families of Khenchi Kolhi, Lata Devi Meghwar and Meena Meghwar lodged separate FIRs alleging kidnapping and forcible conversion.

Activist Sorath Sindhu wrote: "We want to go home. Their age, stated wishes, and best interests must remain central."

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