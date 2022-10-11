Pakistan: Hindu girl kidnapped in Sindh province, fourth Hindu abduction in 15 days

Representational image

In yet another incident, a Hindu girl has been abducted in the Sindh province of Pakistan and is yet to be found by the cops. This is the fourth such incident of a Hindu person being abducted in the Sindh province of the country.

The abduction of the girl took place in the Hyderabad town of the Sindh province, according to media reports. Chandra Mehraj was kidnapped from the Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad while she was coming back home, according to the report filed by her parents.

A police complaint was filed in this regard but the girl is yet to be found. It must be noted that this is the fourth such incident reported in Pakistan’s Sindh in the past 15 days, where the Hindu community remains a minority.

According to recent media reports, three Hindu women were abducted in the Sindh province over the past 15 days and were forcibly converted to Islam, bringing to light the minorities being committed against minorities in certain sections of Pakistan.

Last month, a minor girl named Meena Meghwar was kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam, while another girl was abducted in the same week.

