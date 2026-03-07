FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan hikes fuel prices by 20% amid US-Iran war; why is the country so badly hit?

People across Pakistan have expressed shock and dismay at the spiraling fuel prices and inflation in general. Meanwhile, economists have warned the fuel price surge could soon trigger a new wave of inflation in the debt-ridden country.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST

Pakistan hikes fuel prices by 20% amid US-Iran war; why is the country so badly hit?
People across Pakistan have expressed shock and dismay at the spiraling fuel prices (Photo credit: Reuters).
Pakistan has dramatically increased fuel prices, taking petrol and diesel rates up by as much as Pakistani rupee (PKR) 55 per litre, as a deadly conflict in the Middle East hits oil supplies. The move comes at a time when the neighbouring country is already facing a cost-of-living crisis and a flailing economy. With the fresh revisions on Saturday (March 7), petrol in Pakistan now costs over PKR 321 per litre, while diesel comes at PKR 335 per litre, according to a report by the Dawn newspaper. Besides, the hikes have come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when many families are already struggling with high expenses.

Officials cited by news agency ANI said the government's decision was "unavoidable" as international oil prices have jumped as a result of the continuing military conflict in West Asia. The ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has significantly disrupted global energy supplies. The Strait of Hormuz -- one of the most crucial energy chokepoints in the world -- remains shut for the most part, largely hitting global oil shipments. Pakistani government officials reportedly said Islamabad had "little choice" but to transfer the global price shock to consumers.

'Noose around our necks'

People across Pakistan have expressed shock and dismay at the spiraling fuel prices and inflation in general. Speaking to ANI, a commuter named Muhammad Nadeem said: "It feels like a noose has been tightened around our necks. Nothing makes sense anymore." He added: "Yesterday, when I filled up with petrol, things still felt manageable. But today, I had to refill at PKR 324 per litre. I am doing two jobs, but it's still not enough to cover the expenses. Life is becoming increasingly difficult." Meanwhile, economists have warned that the fuel price surge could soon trigger a new wave of inflation in the debt-ridden country.

