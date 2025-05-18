The sudden departure and absence of Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, have sparked widespread speculation on social media and among political and diplomatic circles in Dhaka and Islamabad.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maruf, was suddenly recalled from Dhaka on May 11, 2025, in a turn of events that has become a source of national embarrassment for Pakistan. The recall is associated to a honey trap scandal involving the diplomat and a senior female officer from Bangladesh Bank, with related photos and videos widely circulating on social media platforms.

Maroof, who began his diplomatic duties in the country in December 2023, was reportedly recalled due to his involvement in the scandal, which unfolded at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar. The incident has raised concerns about its potential impact on the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Who is that woman with whom Ahmed Maroof was allegedly involved?

According to a report by Navbharat Times, Ahmed Maroof was allegedly involved with Hafiza Haque Shah, a senior official at a Bangladeshi bank.

A report by India Today said, a tweet from Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus claimed, "The Pakistani Ambassador to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, was in a relationship with a Bangladeshi Muslim girl. After some intimate details became public, he was sent on leave"

It also added, "There was a time when Pakistanis used to rape Bangladeshi Muslim women. Nowadays, some Bangladeshi Muslim girls are willingly giving themselves to Pakistanis."

Pakistan-Bangladesh relations

The departure of Syed Ahmed Maruf is not only a national embarrassment for Pakistan but also a significant setback for the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Maroof had been instrumental in efforts to improve relations between the two countries.

The sudden departure and absence of Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, have sparked widespread speculation on social media and among political and diplomatic circles in Dhaka and Islamabad.

Local media reported that Maroof has proceeded on an indefinite leave since May 11 and is currently outside the country. It was revealed that Maroof did not get any protocol nor any formalities as he cautiously left Dhaka for Pakistan on May 11 via Dubai on an Emirates flight.

In the absence of Syed Ahmed Maroof, Muhammad Asif, the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan in Dhaka, has taken over as the Acting High Commissioner, a standard practice in such situations.