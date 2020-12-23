Hindu pilgrims cancel trip to Pakistan after High Commission issues last moment visas

A Hindu jatha was forced to cancel its pilgrimage to Pakistan allegedly under the pressure of hardliners after Pakistan High Commission issued visas to Hindu pilgrims on the eve of their pilgrimage to Pakistan via Attari land border on Wednesday.

According to sources, Pakistan High Commission in Delhi issued visas to a group of 48 pilgrims at 8 pm on Tuesday leaving no time for the organizers of the pilgrimage – Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha - with no time to inform the pilgrimage aspirants about their visit to Pakistan.

The Hindu jatha was scheduled to leave for Katasraj cluster of temples in Chakwal district of Pakistan via Attari land border on Tuesday. The Hindus were to celebrate Mokshda Ekadashi and Shri Gita Jayanti Utsav besides taking a holy bath in the pond of Katasraj's cluster of temples.

They were also scheduled to celebrate ‘Utsav’ of Sri Lav Maharaja Samadhi and Sri Krishana ji at Lahore on December 25 and 28, respectively before coming back on December 29. President of Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha Shiv Partap Bajaj informed that Pakistan High Commission had also denied visas to 18 Hindu aspirants. He said they had collected passports from Pakistan High Commission at 8.30 PM on Tuesday leaving no time for them to inform the devotees who were to go on pilgrimage.

Sources informed that Pakistan High Commission had deliberately delayed in issuing visas to Hindu jatha and hurt their religious sentiments under the pressure of a group of hardliner Sikhs of Pakistan’s well as other countries. Hoping to get a visa on time, a group of over one dozen Hindu pilgrims had already arrived in Amritsar and were waiting for the rest of the jatha members and jatha leader to arrive. But to their much of their disappointment, the Hindu pilgrims had to return without realizing their dream of paying obeisance at Katasraj cluster of temples.