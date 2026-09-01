Pakistan HC grants major relief to ex-PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, bars solitary confinement in Adiala Jail

The 73-year-old former Pakistan cricket captain turned politician, along with his wife, is currently jailed in Adiala, Rawalpindi, serving lengthy sentences in corruption and related matters.

Providing relief to the former Pakistani premier, the Islamabad High Court on September 1 barred Adiala Jail authorities from keeping Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in isolation. The order was passed by Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, who first declared that the pleas filed against their solitary confinement were maintainable.

Khan, a 73-year-old former Pakistan cricket captain turned politician, along with his wife, is currently jailed in Adiala, Rawalpindi, serving lengthy sentences in corruption and related matters.

Court seeks implementation report in 15 days

The High Court, in its order, also told prison officials to restore family visits for Khan as provided in the jail manual and to make it possible for him to speak to his sons over the phone. Furthermore, it said the jail must supply Khan with daily newspapers, reading material and adequate healthcare as per rules.

The jail superintendent was directed to implement the court's orders and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro had reserved the verdict on August 6 on separate petitions filed by Khan's sister Aleema Khanum and Bushra Bibi's daughter Mubashra Khawar Maneka, challenging the alleged solitary confinement of Khan and Bibi.

Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions that he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have described as politically motivated. His supporters and relatives have repeatedly alleged that authorities have restricted his access to family members and adequate medical care. The government has rejected such allegations.

Bibi's first jail term began on January 31, 2024, after she was convicted in a corruption case. She walked out on bail on October 24 after nearly nine months behind bars. However, she was taken into custody again on January 17, 2025, in connection with another corruption case and remains in Adiala Jail, having been handed additional sentences in corruption cases since then.

SC directs govt to move Imran Khan to Shifa Hospital

According to Dawn News, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an early hearing on a contempt petition filed by Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan, who accused government officials of violating its August 18 order to move the former premier to a private hospital.

On August 18, the apex court had directed the government to move Khan to Shifa International Hospital, a private facility, after his family and supporters repeatedly raised concerns about his health, especially an eye ailment diagnosed earlier this year.

However, instead of Shifa Hospital, Khan was taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on the intervening night of August 20-21 for a medical procedure and tests, and was later sent back to Adiala Jail.