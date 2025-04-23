The Pakistan Defence minister has claimed it has “got nothing to do" with the terror attack that killed 26 lives.

The terrorist attack near Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists from other states. The victims included two foreigners, one from the UAE and one from Nepal, as well as two locals. This attack is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

In reaction to the devastating attack, Asif denied Pakistan’s link while asserting that it is a reaction to the Indian government's policies in states like Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. He claimed the government is facing protests in these areas due to alleged exploitation.

“The Central government in India is facing protests in many states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. This is home-grown as the government is exploiting many. We do not support terrorism in any form, and locals should not be a target for terrorists, and we have no doubt about it," he said.

The Pakistan Foreign Office, on the other hand, expressed concern over the attack, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. "We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the office said in a statement.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s security have been put on high alert, with increased deployments and tightened security at vulnerable spots. Checkpoints have been reinforced with barbed wire barricades and vehicle inspections intensified.

Top leaders paid respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Srinagar Police Control Room, where the mortal remains of the deceased tourists were kept. They paid a solemn tribute to the victims, showing their condolences and solidarity.



(With input from agencies)