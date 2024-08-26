Twitter
World

World

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...

Gunmen shot at passengers after checking identities.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...
At least 23 people were killed in Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday when armed men targeted passengers from the country’s Punjab province. 

Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar told Dawn that those men set 10 vehicles ablaze. The men stopped trucks and buses, evacuated them and killed those people after checking their identities, Dawn reported. Kakar said that the police and the Levies officials and the police took a recce of the spot, Dawn reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased. He condemned this act of 'terrorism', Dawn stated, quoting his statement issued by his office.

The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists, Dawn reported.Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also condemned the incident.

In a post on X, he said, "Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar strongly condemned the brutality of terrorists near Quetta Musa Khel Federal Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of 23 people. Terrorists showed brutality by targeting innocent passengers near Musa Khel. Attaullah Tarr The terrorists involved in this incident and the facilitators will not be able to escape from the terrible end. Ataullah Tarr The government expresses its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and sympathizes with the bereaved families".

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement