The Pakistan government's account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has been suspended in India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, nearly all of them tourists from across India. The account of the government of Pakistan "has been withheld in IN (India) in response to a legal demand," reads a message when the page is opened by users in India. The terror attack in Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir took place on Tuesday (April 22) and has triggered a diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan.

India's other actions against Pak

A day after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after cutting short his official visit to Saudi Arabia. Upon returning, he chaired a high-level meeting, after which the government announced a slew of punitive measures against Pakistan, including a pause on the Indus Waters Treaty. India has also barred Pakistani nationals from traveling to the country under the SAARC scheme, and asked military advisers at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi to leave.

An Indian government statement has said that there were cross-border linkages of Tuesday's terror attack. Earlier, the Resistance Front, an outfit associated with the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam.

​Pahalgam terror attack

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam -- one of the deadliest such attacks in Kashmir in recent years. The deceased included visitors from several states of India, a local resident, and a Nepali national.