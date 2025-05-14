The Pakistan government's backing of terrorism and terrorists is an open secret. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Pak government has made yet another move, openly declaring its "love" for terrorism and its backers.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief and a UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar is likely to recive Rs 14 crores from the Pakistan government as a compensation after the deaths of 14 family members in India airstrikes under 'Operation Sindoor'. In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pak and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (Pok) and killing over 100 terrorists.

The operation was launched in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which had claimed 26 innocent lives.

According to a Pakistan PMO release, PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced a relief package for Azhar, promising a whopping Rs 14 crores to the legal heirs of those killed in the strikes. As per reports, the Indian airstrikes led to casualties of the terrorist's wife, elder sister, brother in law, nephew, niece and five children from his extended family.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), carefully sparing civilian zones and military bases. The operation led to an escalation from Pak's side, with the Pakistani army directing attacks at Indian bordering states.

The conflagration between the two neighbours ended in ceasefire on May 10, with US President Donald Trump stepping up and mediating dialogues.