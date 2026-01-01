Pakistan gives BIZARRE twist to Ayaz Sadiq-EAM Jaishankar's handshake in Bangladesh's Dhaka, says, 'India's foreign minister approached...'

US President Donald Trump REVEALS his 'three-word' New Year resolution during celebrations at Mar-a-Lago, it is..., WATCH
WORLD
India called the brief handshake exchange in Dhaka as customary, saying that there was no bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan. Pakistan gave it a whole new twist. What did they say?
India's EAM S Jaishankar and Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq attended the funeral of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on 31st December 2026. Both EAM Jaishankar and Ayaz Sadif exchanged a handshake, first interaction between two nations since brief conflict in May.
While India called the brief handshake exchange customary, saying that there was no bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan. Pakistan gave it a whole new twist. What did they say?
NA Secretariat in a press release claimed that while Ayaz Sadiq visited to Dhaka for former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral, India's EAM Jaishankar approached him for a handshake. “Indian External Minister Dr S Jaishankar approached the Speaker [of the] National Assembly and shaked hands,” the press release read.
India refuted these 'fake' claims and said, “This was not part of any bilateral engagement. There was no formal meeting, discussion or agenda scheduled or held between the two sides," as per reports. India has maintained a tough stance agaist terrorism-sheltering nation Pakistan, following brief conflict in May. On the other hand, Pakistan is trying to resume 'peace talk' with New Delhi.
This comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi conducted Operation Sindoor, striking terror bas camps in Pkaistan occupied Kashmir as an aftermath of Pahalgam attack in Kahsmir valley.