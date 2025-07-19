Pakistan gives BIG statement on TRF, day after US designates it terror organisation, says ‘Linkage with LeT...’

Pakistan claimed that it "dismantled" the terrorist network and any effort to link the Pahalgam terror attack with the defunct LeT was against the reality. The Foreign Office made the remarks in a statement, a day after the US designated TRF as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

Pakistan on Friday claimed that it "dismantled" the terrorist network and any effort to link the Pahalgam terror attack with the defunct Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) was against the reality. The Foreign Office made the remarks in a statement, a day after the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, as a "foreign terrorist organisation" and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for its involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan clarifies TRF

"Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres," the statement said. Stating that the investigation into the Pahalgam attack is "still inconclusive," it said, "any linkage with LeT, a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan, belies ground realities".

The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, has zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is the cornerstone of its policy to cooperate internationally against terrorism. The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan. The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.

India welcomes US' decision on TRF

The TRF is believed to be responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent and unarmed civilians were killed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in April. India welcomed the US move to designate the proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as an FTO. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed the United States' decision to designate as a "Foreign Terrorist Organisation," The Resistance Front (TRF) which is a proxy of Pakistan's Lashkar-e Tayyiba (LeT) terror group and that has claimed responsiblity for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaishankar termed the move by the US Department of State as a "strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation."

"Appreciate SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar posted on his social media platform X.





