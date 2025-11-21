Pakistan:15 killed in massive explosion at Faisalabad gas factory; know what exactly happened

The statement said that 10 injured persons were shifted to Allied Hospital, while three others were discharged after receiving first aid. The commissioner's statement added that a five-member inquiry committee was being formed to investigate the incident.

A massive explosion on Friday in Pakistan's industrial hub of Faisalabad in Punjab claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left several others injured, according to local media. According to Dawn News reports, the gas explosion at a factory near Faisalabad’s Malikpur area caused a building to collapse and damaged nearby structures, leading to fatalities. The injured people are hospitalised, with rescue operations underway.

Pakistan gas explosion: What happened?

Initial details shared earlier by Rescue 1122 suggested that the incident occurred when a boiler exploded at the factory, causing the building to cave in. However, the rescue service later revised its assessment, attributing the blast to a gas leak, a finding also confirmed in a statement from Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar's office, Dawn reported.

The commissioner's statement clarified that no boiler had been installed at the factory and noted that four industrial units were operating in the Malikpur locality. It said that "a fire erupted in one of the factories due to gas leakage and engulfed the other factories as well."Seven nearby houses were also affected, with roofs collapsing after the blast. According to the commissioner's office, "15 bodies had been pulled out from the rubble," raising the toll from the earlier figure of 10 reported by Rescue 1122.

The statement said that 10 injured persons were shifted to Allied Hospital, while three others were discharged after receiving first aid. The commissioner's statement added that a five-member inquiry committee was being formed to investigate the incident. It said the rescue operation was complete and that clearance work was in progress, noting that authorities were monitoring the situation.

Commissioner Raja was quoted as saying that "we share the grief of the heirs of those killed in this unfortunate accident."

Rescue 1122, in an earlier statement, detailed its response at what it described as a glue factory, saying the operation was conducted under the supervision of the district emergency officer. More than 20 ambulances and fire tenders participated in the rescue, which was launched after the control room received a call at 5:28 am about the explosion, Dawn reported.Videos released by the service showed personnel searching through debris for survivors.

Pakistan gas explosion: Punjab CM condoles loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and sought a report from the commissioner, according to a statement from her office. Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar instructed officials to ensure that Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and other departments received full assistance. He directed police teams to continue searching for those feared trapped and asked traffic officials to keep routes open for emergency vehicles.



(With inouts from ANI)