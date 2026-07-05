Pakistan gangrape victim alleges Ishaq Dar's relative demanded crypto access, ransom; resignation calls grow

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has been at the center of a fresh political controversy. Senator Faisal Vawda has demanded the Foreign Minister's resignation over a gangrape case in which one of his relatives has been arrested.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has been at the center of a fresh political controversy. Senator Faisal Vawda has demanded the Foreign Minister's resignation over a gangrape case in which one of his relatives has been arrested.

The case involves abduction and gangrapes of two foreign females in Lahore in which the Pakistani minister's relative is a prime accused. As per a PTI report, Vawda has close ties with Pakistan’s military establishment, who has accused the federal government and the Punjab provincial administration of attempting to shield the minister’s relative in the high-profile case.

What has happened?

The two women, one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela, were allegedly kidnapped by a group of men in Lahore on June 29 before being gangraped.

Police have made four arrests, including the minister's relative, in connection with the case, while another accused is absconded.

After their arrests, a Lahore court on Friday remanded them to five days in police custody to allow further investigation.

Main suspect

According to the police, the main suspect has been identified Muhammad Raza Dar, who, the Police sources told PTI, is Ishaq Dar's grandson.

Describing the incident, the police further said that Raza Dar first met the two women in Singapore in 2025, where, according to reports, they were discussed about a cryptocurrency venture. Dar later also arranged business visas to allow the women to travel to Pakistan.

What are the allegations?

In response to the case, Vawda alleged that Pakistan was being "run like a family corporation" and expressed concerns regarding how Ishaq Dar could continue in office while his "alleged grandson" was accused of such serious crime.

"He (Raza Dar) was arrested only after the intervention of the relevant foreign embassy. After such serious allegations, how can Ishaq Dar continue to represent Pakistan before the world as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister?" Vawda said in a post on X.

Vawda further said the allegations had damaged Pakistan's global image and requested Dar to step down. "If there is any concern for Pakistan and its international image, Ishaq Dar should resign immediately," he said.

The alleged digital assets link

Pakistani media reports claimed that investigators suspect that the alleged crime involved digital assets and was not a case of ransom.

One of the complainants in her recorded statement before a judicial magistrate, under Section 164 of Pakistan’s Criminal Procedure Code, claimed that the men forced them to hand them cryptocurrency holdings. Astrid Gabriela Robinson Bracho further alleged they repeatedly demanded passwords and a computer, allegedly containing digital assets.

She said the accused became violent after finding the computer and threatened to kill them if they failed to hand over the money.

“He told me if we gave them the money, we would live. If we didn’t, they would kill us," Astrid said in her statement.