Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has again spoken out against the country’s military establishment. He has called it out for destroying dominating Pakistan’s politics and boldly stated that he would not bow down to the atrocities and tyranny of the country’s military even if he had to live in jail forever. He has also emphasised that the military has sabotaged judicial independence by misusing the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Imran Khan make big revelations about military

He also called the functioning of the Pakistan’s government as “jungle law” under which those in power do not take any responsibility and thus have no accountability. According to his sister Aleema Khan, the former prime minister has requested the military to stand above politics and restated that he will not compromise with anyone under any circumstances. Khan has been in jail for around 2 years in various cases and he has announced a protest. In his post on social media platform X, he said, “I would prefer to spend my whole life in prison rather than succumbing to tyranny and oppression.

The primary goal of my movement is the rule of law, which will eliminate the jungle law in Pakistan.” He also said, "When all doors get closed for a political party, when members of that party are dealt with injustice and when the judicial system does not remain independent then the only way that is left is that of silent protest." With this, Imran Khan directed his party members, workers and supporters to be ready for a nationwide protest. He said, "This time I won't just call for Islamabad, but my call will resonate in the entire Pakistan to stand up. In a strong warning to the politicians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) he said that he knew about those members of the party who play for both sides. He revealed that they are working for the party as well as for the establishment.

He further said, "Those who do not follow the directions of the party have no place in the party. Once the opportunity comes, I will have internal elections of the party done." He also said, "If CCTV footage is shown then what happened on May 9, 2023, can be solved in just half an hour. They are the real culprits who have stolen the CCTV footage. If they (Military establishment) really believe that PTI is responsible for what happened on May 9, then they should show the footage."