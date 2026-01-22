Pakistan formally accepts US President Donald Trump’s invitation for ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza; Will India join too, pay $1 billion for permanent seat?

Pakistan has officially accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza on Wednesday, following an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Foreign Office announces.

Donald Trump has extended invitations to several other countries leaders to join the Peace Board, including PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to become part of the body set up to implement a peace agreement in Gaza, and agree on ‘permanent ceasefire’, and reconstruction of Gaza.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement, “Pakistan would like to announce its decision to join the Board of Peace (BoP) as part of its ongoing efforts to support the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan under the framework of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.”

“Pakistan expresses the hope that with the creation of this framework, concrete steps will be taken towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, further scaling up of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, as well as reconstruction of Gaza”, the statement said.

It also added, “Pakistan also hopes that these efforts will lead to the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine, through a credible, time-bound political process, consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions, resulting in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Countries that have agreed to join

Donald Trump had proposed setting up the Board of Peace for Gaza when he announced his plan in September 2024 to end the Israel-Hamas conflict, and sent invitation sent to 60 world leaders last week. However, the members have to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years. It is not immediately clear if Pakistan will pay the amount.

Pakistan joins seven countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, that have agreed on joining US president Donald Trump's Board of Peace. Israel has also publicly confirmed its participation earlier. Jordan, Indonesia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have also joined the board.

While Trump said Vladimir Putin had also agreed to join, Russian president said his country was still studying the invitation.

Has India agreed to join? While, India too has been extended an invitation, it is yet to take a decision.