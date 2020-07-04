Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he will carry on his duties from home.

"This afternoon, I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," Qureshi said in a tweet.

In the last few days, Qureshi has had contact with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament and in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Qureshi also held a meeting with U.S. special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad. Pictures from the meeting showed Qureshi wearing face masks.

According to latest figures in Dawn, Pakistan has reported 2,23,728 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far while the fatalities related to the deadly virus stand at 4,592.

Several politicians, including members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months as the infection continues to spread in Pakistan.

