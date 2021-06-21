Headlines

Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi hesitates to term Osama Bin Laden a terrorist - Watch

In the interview, Shah Mahmood Qureshi defended the Taliban as well, saying the group is ready for peace and "they have suffered as well."

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

Pakistani Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again raised eyebrows after failing to term Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda, as a terrorist. The comments come even as FATF or Financial Action Task Force this week decides on Pakistan's continued listing on the Grey List for not acting on the issue of financing of terrorism.

In an interview with Afghan news channel Tolo News' Lotfullah Najafizada, on being asked "Is he a martyr? You disagree? Osama bin Laden?", Qureshi said, "I will let that pass."

Before that, Najafizada recalled how the Pakistani Prime Minister had recalled Osama bin Laden as a "martyr" in the country's parliament. To this, Qureshi tried to make a case of misquoting, saying, "He was quoted out of context. And, a particular section of the media pair it up."

It is important to note, Bin Laden was killed by American forces in Pakistan's Abbottabad. The compound where he was staying was less than a mile away from the country's 70-year-old Pakistan Military Academy. Abbottabad in Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is itself just 2 hours drive from country's national capital Islamabad.

In the 50 minutes long interview, Qureshi defended the Taliban as well, saying the group is ready for peace and "they have suffered as well." The Pakistani foreign minister explained, "if you try and create this impression that the violence is high because of Taliban...that would be an exaggeration".

Pakistan has been in talks with the Taliban as part of the peace process with its leadership being hosted by the country. Names of various sections of Taliban have been named after Pakistani cities like--Quetta Shura, Peshawar Shura.

Asked, "One would also raise the issue of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish Mohammed, are they Pakistan-based terrorist groups", Qureshi said, "We are supporting no terrorist group." Najafizada then responded, "Maybe you don't recognize them as terrorists."

The issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan has been raised both by Kabul and New Delhi internationally.

