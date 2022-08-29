Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Pakistan floods: Over 1,000 killed, huge surge in vegetable and fruit prices as flood fury continues

Pakistan floods: The country has said it may consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

Pakistan floods: Over 1,000 killed, huge surge in vegetable and fruit prices as flood fury continues
Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur district of Pakistan's Punjab province on August 27, 2022. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan is witnessing its worst-ever floods due to monsoon rains, with over 70 per cent of the country inundated. The flood fury has also claimed over 1,000 deaths and destroyed ready crops spread across hundreds of thousands of acres. At least 35 billion people, including women and children, have been displaced by the floods.

The floods have wreaked immense havoc in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, and the south Punjab region while Balochistan and Sindh province.

At least 1,061 are dead and 1,575 injured, according to the latest data issued on Monday by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national organisation tasked to deal with natural calamities.

Floods inflict USD 10 billion loss on Pakistan's economy

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the floods have impacted Pakistan's economy by USD 10 billion. Unable to cope with one of the worst catastrophes, Pakistan has sought international help and the world has responded, with humanitarian assistance and solidarity messages coming from several countries.

The country is witnessing a massive surge in the prices of various vegetables and fruits due to devastating floods as the supply of vegetables from Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab has badly been affected because of the disaster.

Addressing a press conference here, Ismail said the government could "consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India" to facilitate people after recent floods destroyed crops across the country, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

Ismail also said the government can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India. Islamabad had downgraded trade ties with New Delhi over the Kashmir issue in 2019.

READ | Cockpit brawl: Air France pilots exchange blows mid-air, cabin crew forced to babysit the pair

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.