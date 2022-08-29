Pakistan floods: Over 1,000 killed, huge surge in vegetable and fruit prices as flood fury continues

Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur district of Pakistan's Punjab province on August 27, 2022. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan is witnessing its worst-ever floods due to monsoon rains, with over 70 per cent of the country inundated. The flood fury has also claimed over 1,000 deaths and destroyed ready crops spread across hundreds of thousands of acres. At least 35 billion people, including women and children, have been displaced by the floods.

The floods have wreaked immense havoc in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, and the south Punjab region while Balochistan and Sindh province.

At least 1,061 are dead and 1,575 injured, according to the latest data issued on Monday by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national organisation tasked to deal with natural calamities.

Floods inflict USD 10 billion loss on Pakistan's economy

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the floods have impacted Pakistan's economy by USD 10 billion. Unable to cope with one of the worst catastrophes, Pakistan has sought international help and the world has responded, with humanitarian assistance and solidarity messages coming from several countries.

The country is witnessing a massive surge in the prices of various vegetables and fruits due to devastating floods as the supply of vegetables from Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab has badly been affected because of the disaster.

Addressing a press conference here, Ismail said the government could "consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India" to facilitate people after recent floods destroyed crops across the country, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

Ismail also said the government can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India. Islamabad had downgraded trade ties with New Delhi over the Kashmir issue in 2019.

