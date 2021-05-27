Passenger gets angry over couple's PDA on flight, says they were given blanket to keep it 'under wraps'

The air hostess of the flight requested the couple to stop but when they didn't the former provided them with a blanket to cover themselves up.

An incident, mid-air, caused quite an uproar as a couple was caught indulging in some public display of affection (PDA) aboard an Airblue flight in Pakistan. The incident caused quite an uproar on the private Pakistani airline as well on social media when knowledge of the event spread.

According to a report in the Express Tribune, the situation further intensified when one passenger lodged a complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about the same.

For the unversed, the episode took place on PA-200, a Karachi-Islamabad flight on May 20. After the report of the incident went viral, people took to their social media handles to share hilarious memes about the same. Speaking to the tribune, some passengers said the couple was seated in the fourth row of the flight and initially started kissing each other after which a passenger complained about them.

The air hostess of the flight requested the couple to stop but reports said they did not pay heed to the airhostess, following which the former provided them with a blanket to cover them up.

Passengers also said that the couple remained rebellious about their PDA and responded to those who complained against them. A passenger, an advocate named Bilal Farooq Alvi complained to CAA against the airlines, where he accused them of not taking action against the couple.

Alvi also shared a video of the incident where he spoke about the incident in detail and how the airline did not stop them and instead gave them a blanket to continue their public display of affection "under wraps".

The CAA is currently investigating the matter.