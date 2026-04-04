Pakistan first reaction to Iran rejecting 'talks' with US in Islamabad claims: 'Figment of Imagination'

Pakistan has reacted to media reports claiming that Iran has rejected 'talks' with US hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad. Foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi dismissing the reports, called them “baseless” and a “figment of imagination."

Pakistan has reacted to media reports claiming that Iran has rejected 'talks' with US hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad. This come after Iran reporedly refused to accept any demands of US, calling them unacceptable, and said that Tehran is not willing to meet US officials in Islamabad for any ceasefire or peace talks. Foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi dismissing the reports, called them “baseless” and a “figment of imagination."

What did Pakistan said?

Foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, “We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and dialogue."

“We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect.”

Giving clarification on the closed-door briefing by one of Islamabad's senior foreign ministry official, Andrabi said it was a 'misreading of a background briefing held on Friday He said, “We therefore urge all media platforms to exercise due diligence, avoid speculation and rely exclusively on officially issued statements and media readouts for accurate and timely information,"

Iran said 'no' to talks with US in Islamabad?

The Wall Street Journal report stated that Iran has refused to engage with talks with any US-led delegation in Islamabad. Pakistan News agency the Dawn also stated that "It is surprising that despite the obliteration of significant naval, air force, and other military and civilian infrastructure, Iran has not responded positively to calls for negotiations."

Meanwhile, Pakistani leaders are claiming that they are staying in touch with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, to bring them to engage in dialogue with US.

Pakistan had made efforts in positioning it as one of the mediators in the West Asia crisis, and initiated by messaging to both the Iranian and US sides to meet in Islamabad. Islamabad had said it was prepared to facilitate discussions, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar noting the country would be “honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks.