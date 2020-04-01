Pakistan fighting coronavirus with China's help, but PoK left at God's mercy

The Pakistani government is relying on China for his fight against the menace of coronavirus. Surprisingly, in this battle, Pakistan has left the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) at God's mercy and not helping them in any way. The people of PoK are angry with this neglect by the Pakistan government.

Recently, a consignment of doctors, ventilators and essential medicines has also started arriving from China. China has been providing huge medical supplies and doctors to Pakistan to handle coronavirus but none of them was given to PoK.

"The situation in PoK is extremely precarious. What newspaper reports say the Pakistani govt is constantly discriminating against the common people and even not supplying basic necessities to the people in PoK," said JNU Professor Nalin Mohapatra to Zee News.

Despite the outbreak of cases related to coronavirus, the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) work is continuing in PoK. China has asked Pakistan to reopen the Khunjerab Pass so that medical supplies could be provided to Chinese engineers and labours. There are estimated 5,000 Chinese engineers and labour working on CPEC projects even during COVID-19.

Gilgit-Baltistan has a high percentage of coronavirus cases and the situation is out of hand. As per Pak Health Department, there are 153 cases reported from Gilgit and Baltistan alone among 2000 cases reported from all over Pakistan.

Dy Speaker of GB Assembly, Zagarullah Khan, accompanied by GB Law Minister Airangazeb Advocate, while visiting (March 30) Nagar and Hunza in GB, accused Pak Central Govt of not providing any aid to GB.

Economic dependence of Pakistan will increase due to COVID-19 and China will extract more natural resources from PoK territory through mining and power projects. Pakistan will become a semi-colony of China due to COVID-19 impact. In case coronavirus situation becomes bad in Pakistan, China may deploy the army to assist the Pak Army.

"It appears that Pakistan govt is no control over the situation and they are looking towards China to bailout them. In long-run China may treat Pakistan as its another province. That is the reason why it is keeping a mum on Pakistan"s activities in promoting terrorism and giving shelter to radical groups." said JNU Professor Nalin Mahapatra.

Last week, Kashmiri political activists slammed Pakistan for shifting coronavirus affected people from the eastern province of Punjab and the rest of the country to Mirpur city in PoK.