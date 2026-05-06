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Pakistan failed to provide safety? US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar after decades; here's why

The United States announced the phased closure of its Consulate General in Peshawar, saying diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will now be handled by its embassy in Islamabad.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 06, 2026, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Pakistan failed to provide safety? US announces shut down of its Consulate General in Peshawar after decades; here's why
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The United States announced the phased closure of its Consulate General in Peshawar, saying diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will now be handled by its embassy in Islamabad.

In a brief media note, the US Department of State said the move reflected “our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management.” The announcement marks a significant diplomatic shift in a region that has long been at the centre of militancy, cross-border tensions, and counterterrorism operations involving both Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar,” the statement said. “Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad.”

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The State Department did not announce a timeline for the full closure, nor did it specify whether staffing reductions had already begun. Despite shutting the diplomatic post, Washington sought to reassure Islamabad and local stakeholders that its broader engagement with the region would continue.

“While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast,” the statement said.

“We will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.”

The department also stressed that the US Mission to Pakistan would continue operations through its remaining diplomatic facilities.

“The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore,” it said.         

(IANS inputs)

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