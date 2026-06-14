Pakistan faces protests in London as thousands of British Kashmiris rally over PoJK crackdown

A gathering of thousands of British Kashmiris came to protest outside the UK Parliament in London against the actions of Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

British Kashmiris gathered outside the Palace of Westminster on Sunday to protest against the actions of Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). While calling for international attention and accountability, the demonstrators accused the Pakistani forces of human rights violations and excessive use of force against the residents. The demonstrators also raised concerns over the civilian deaths and harassment of women and the use of force against peaceful protesters in PoJK. The protesters carried placards and banners and demanded justice for those affected by the recent unrest.

Demonstrators seek UN intervention, demand independent probe

The protesters also appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to intervene and investigate the developments in the region.

During the rally, several protesters said that residents of PoJK had been protesting for basic rights such as affordable electricity, control on soaring inflation, and improved governance, but the Pakistani Rangers and security agencies responded to peaceful protesters with excessive force, which resulted in the deaths of civilians.

They also alleged that the security forces opened fire on protesters at Rawalkot Eidgah on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two more civilians and injuries to several others. The protesters in London are demanding an independent inquiry into the incidents and have called for justice for those killed and injured during the unrest.

The gathering outside the Palace of Westminster remained peaceful, as protesters urged authorities to address concerns in PoJK through dialogue and ensure accountability and the safeguarding of human rights.

#WATCH | London, United Kingdom: Thousands of British Kashmiris gathered outside the Palace of Westminster on Sunday to protest against human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. Demonstrators raised concerns over reported killings, injuries, the harassment of… pic.twitter.com/IokhX8VCtT — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

Rawalakot unrest intensifies over inflation, electricity, and governance issues

Meanwhile, ongoing clashes between protesters and Pakistani security personnel in Rawalakot have left several people dead and many others injured. It is because the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces in the region, leading to violent clashes. Protesters are demanding relief from rising electricity bills, shortages of essential goods, and soaring inflation.