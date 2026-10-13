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Pakistan Faces Devastation: Kharif crop likely to dry with 22% water shortage as Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance

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Pakistan Faces Devastation: Kharif crop likely to dry with 22% water shortage as Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance

Pakistan has estimated a 22% shortfall in Indus Basin water inflows for the 2026-27 Kharif season, raising concerns over irrigation and food security as the Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

Pakistan Faces Devastation: Kharif crop likely to dry with 22% water shortage as Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance
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Pakistan is preparing for a possible water shortage during the upcoming Kharif crop season, with official records projecting a 22% shortfall in water available to the Indus Basin.

The estimate covers Punjab and Sindh, the two provinces that account for most of Pakistan's irrigated agriculture. The official Pakistani statement was accessed by CNN-News18. "The overall system shortage worked out at as 22% for both Punjab and Sindh," the statement said.

Pakistan's water authorities have also recorded a 22% decline in inflows during the recent 2026 Kharif season.

Why is Pakistan facing water concerns?

The projection comes at a time when the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) continues to remain in abeyance. India announced the decision after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Since then, Pakistan has repeatedly raised the issue at international forums and accused India of using water as a pressure tactic.

Pakistan has described the situation as a "water war", while the Indian government has maintained that "water and blood cannot flow together" and has called on Pakistan to first stop supporting terrorism.

Pakistan had raised similar concerns last year

The latest projection is not the first time Pakistan has warned about a possible irrigation crisis following the suspension of the treaty. At the beginning of the previous Kharif season in May, Pakistani records had projected a water shortage of as much as 21%.

The situation, however, did not develop into the crisis authorities had feared. Floods and snowmelt from the higher Himalayan regions helped increase water availability and eased pressure on the irrigation system.

Jhelum-Chenab flows remain a concern

Pakistani water authorities have continued to monitor reservoir levels and river inflows, with official documents pointing to uncertainty over water availability. Particular concern has been expressed over the Jhelum-Chenab river system, where officials have repeatedly warned about reduced flows.

Pakistani authorities have referred to what they describe as a "crisis created by India’s short supplies in the Chenab River".

The concerns have also been linked to falling reservoir levels and uncertainty over inflows into parts of the western river system.

Water shortage could affect agriculture

Punjab and Sindh are central to Pakistan's agricultural economy because a large share of the country's irrigated farmland lies in these provinces. Any significant change in the flow of water through the Indus Basin could therefore have a direct impact on farming and food production.

Official records indicate that authorities are already preparing for a challenging season and monitoring the availability of water in key rivers and reservoirs.

Indus Basin crucial for Pakistan's food security

The stakes are particularly high because the Indus Basin Irrigation System supports around 90% of Pakistan's agricultural production.

A prolonged reduction in river inflows could therefore affect not only irrigation but also crop output and food security.

The 22% projection adds to concerns over how Pakistan will manage its water requirements as the dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty continues.

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