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Pakistan faces blackouts as power shortfall hits 4,000 MW amid fuel failures

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall has crossed 4,000 megawatts as falling power generation and fuel supply concerns trigger longer outages across several regions.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Pakistan faces blackouts as power shortfall hits 4,000 MW amid fuel failures
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Pakistan’s electricity crisis is worsening, with the nationwide power shortfall reportedly crossing 4,000 megawatts amid declining generation at several power plants.

According to ARY News, citing sources in the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), reduced generation has widened the gap between electricity demand and available supply. The situation has resulted in longer and more frequent power cuts in several areas.

Lahore faces hours of load-shedding

The impact has been particularly noticeable in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, where consumers are reportedly facing two to three hours of load-shedding. The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is dealing with an electricity deficit of more than 1,200 megawatts. Sources said repeated tripping incidents across the network have also contributed to prolonged outages in the LESCO service area.

The combination of lower generation and disruptions in the transmission network has added further pressure to Pakistan’s already strained power system.

Fuel shortage raises fresh concerns

The worsening electricity situation has also raised concerns over fuel availability. An RLNG vessel carrying fuel reportedly failed to reach the port, creating fears that existing gas supply problems could intensify and further affect electricity generation.

With generation already struggling to meet demand, any additional restrictions on fuel supplies could put further pressure on the power sector.

Electricity bills also set to rise

The latest power crisis comes shortly after another setback for consumers. On August 7, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a PKR 0.75 per-unit increase under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism for June 2026.

The increase will also apply to K-Electric consumers and is expected to be reflected in August electricity bills, according to ARY News.

The adjustment followed a request from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which had sought a PKR 1.20 per-unit increase for June. NEPRA had previously approved a PKR 0.34 per-unit increase under the monthly fuel adjustment for May.

Pakistan’s power crisis continues

The latest shortfall highlights the pressure on Pakistan’s electricity infrastructure, with problems affecting generation, fuel availability, transmission and distribution. As the gap between demand and supply continues to widen, consumers in Lahore and other parts of the country could face further load-shedding if generation levels do not improve.

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