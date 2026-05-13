FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Prateek Yadav Death: What Killed Prateek? Postmortem Underway Now

Prateek Yadav Death: What Killed Prateek? Postmortem Underway Now

Trisha Krishnan’s show gets special 9 AM show permission from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay

Trisha Krishnan’s show gets special 9 AM show permission from Vijay

Pakistan eyes 'Islamic NATO' with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye; Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says, 'partially finalised'

Pakistan eyes 'Islamic NATO' with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye; Defence Minister

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan eyes 'Islamic NATO' with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye; Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says, 'partially finalised'

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has indicated the possibility of expanding the regional defence and economic arrangement with Qatar and Turkiye, suggesting that the framework could evolve into a broader security pact aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 13, 2026, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Pakistan eyes 'Islamic NATO' with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye; Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says, 'partially finalised'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has indicated the possibility of expanding the regional defence and economic arrangement with Qatar and Turkiye, suggesting that the framework could evolve into a broader security pact aimed at strengthening regional cooperation. During an interview with Pakistani media outlet Hum News, Asif said discussions on the arrangement were at various stages of completion and could include these countries in the future.

What is Islamic 'NATO'?

Pakistan, last year, had already signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" with Saudi Arabia, pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both. His recent remarks on Qatar and Turkiye joining Saudi Arabia and Pakistan under this pact signal the formation of an "Islamic NATO", a concept that has been floated in recent times amid the crisis in global regional security.

"The arrangement that has been finalised, or has been partially finalised, or is being finalised, is in process. This is an arrangement for the future, which obviously includes the present as well," Asif said.

"And if this already existing pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, if Qatar and Turkiye also join it, then it will be welcoming that such an economic and defence arrangement among countries comes to our region here so that dependence on outside the region is minimised," he added.

The Pakistani Defence Minister also emphasised that the proposed arrangement is not directed against any country but is aimed at enhancing regional stability and reducing external dependence.

"Dependence will remain in the world; there is a community, an international community in which all countries are linked economically and otherwise, but for peace in one's own region, I think this pact is not against anyone, but it is very important to protect peace within our region," he added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked the defence pact during the state visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the joint statement issued following the visit, "building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement."

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trisha Krishnan’s show gets special 9 AM show permission from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay
Trisha Krishnan’s show gets special 9 AM show permission from Vijay
Pakistan eyes 'Islamic NATO' with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye; Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says, 'partially finalised'
Pakistan eyes 'Islamic NATO' with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye; Defence Minister
Alia Bhatt earns 'second hand embarrassment' by getting 'brutally ignored' by paps at Cannes Film Festival, netizens say 'none looks interested'
Alia earns 'second hand embarrassment' by getting 'brutally ignored' by paps
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's first statement on half-brother Prateek Yadav’s death; postmortem underway
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's first statement on half-brother Prateek Yadav’s death;
Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela calls herself 'India', stuns in sheer gown, maang tikka, video goes viral
Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela calls herself 'India', stuns in sheer gown
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement