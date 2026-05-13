Pakistan eyes 'Islamic NATO' with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye; Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says, 'partially finalised'

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has indicated the possibility of expanding the regional defence and economic arrangement with Qatar and Turkiye, suggesting that the framework could evolve into a broader security pact aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has indicated the possibility of expanding the regional defence and economic arrangement with Qatar and Turkiye, suggesting that the framework could evolve into a broader security pact aimed at strengthening regional cooperation. During an interview with Pakistani media outlet Hum News, Asif said discussions on the arrangement were at various stages of completion and could include these countries in the future.

What is Islamic 'NATO'?

Pakistan, last year, had already signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" with Saudi Arabia, pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both. His recent remarks on Qatar and Turkiye joining Saudi Arabia and Pakistan under this pact signal the formation of an "Islamic NATO", a concept that has been floated in recent times amid the crisis in global regional security.

"The arrangement that has been finalised, or has been partially finalised, or is being finalised, is in process. This is an arrangement for the future, which obviously includes the present as well," Asif said.

"And if this already existing pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, if Qatar and Turkiye also join it, then it will be welcoming that such an economic and defence arrangement among countries comes to our region here so that dependence on outside the region is minimised," he added.

The Pakistani Defence Minister also emphasised that the proposed arrangement is not directed against any country but is aimed at enhancing regional stability and reducing external dependence.

"Dependence will remain in the world; there is a community, an international community in which all countries are linked economically and otherwise, but for peace in one's own region, I think this pact is not against anyone, but it is very important to protect peace within our region," he added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked the defence pact during the state visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the joint statement issued following the visit, "building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement."

(With ANI Inputs)