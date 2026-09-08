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Pakistan Exposes Itself: AI-generated videos claim to have destroyed 2 S-400s, 32 UAF fighters during Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s Air Force has released an AI-heavy video claiming major successes during Operation Sindoor, but the presentation offers no photographic or satellite evidence for its biggest claims.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 02:02 PM IST

Pakistan Exposes Itself: AI-generated videos claim to have destroyed 2 S-400s, 32 UAF fighters during Operation Sindoor
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Pakistan’s Air Force has released an AI-generated video making a series of dramatic claims about Operation Sindoor, including that it destroyed India’s S-400 air defence systems and hit 32 Indian Air Force bases.

The video was released on Pakistan’s Air Force Day and appears to present an animated version of events from the May 2025 conflict. However, despite the scale of the claims, it does not show actual photographs or satellite images proving the destruction of the military targets it mentions.

PAF video makes big claims

Titled Fizaon ke Pasban, the video uses animation and AI-generated visuals to depict Pakistani forces carrying out a range of attacks. It claims that Pakistan managed to jam satellites, disrupt fuel supplies and affect India’s power grid.

The video also shows alleged attacks on several high-profile locations and military assets, including Parliament, Gujarat’s Kandla Port and INS Vikrant.

One of its graphics claims that 32 Indian Air Force bases were hit. It further claims that Pakistan destroyed four Rafale fighter jets, one Sukhoi-30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and a Heron drone.

However, the video does not provide photographic or satellite evidence to support these claims.

If dozens of air bases had suffered major damage, evidence such as satellite imagery showing damaged runways, aircraft shelters or hangars would normally be expected. No such before-and-after visuals have been presented alongside the PAF video.

India released visual evidence

The claims stand in sharp contrast to the evidence released by India following Operation Sindoor.

During media briefings, India released visuals of its strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan. It also presented footage showing damage to Pakistani military facilities.

Open-source intelligence researchers and satellite imagery later provided additional evidence of damage at several Pakistani air bases, including Bholari, Sargodha and Nur Khan.

The Washington Post described India's strikes as the most extensive attack on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 Liberation War.

The difference is therefore clear: India released visuals showing the damage, while Pakistan’s latest presentation relies heavily on graphics and AI-generated imagery.

S-400 claim gets another makeover

Pakistan’s claim that it destroyed India’s S-400 systems has also faced repeated scrutiny.

The latest PAF video has once again included the claim, but without showing evidence of an S-400 system being destroyed.

Days after the conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station and addressed Air Force personnel in front of an intact S-400 system, directly contradicting Pakistan’s earlier claims about destroying the system.

Documentary showed Operation Sindoor footage

The PAF video comes weeks after Discovery released its two-part documentary Declassified: Operation Sindoor.

The documentary featured accounts from military officials involved in the operation and included previously unseen footage from the conflict. It also showed the impact of Indian strikes on Pakistani military infrastructure.

Pakistan's AI video mocked online

The PAF’s presentation has also triggered criticism and ridicule on social media. Journalist Abhijit Majumder tweeted, "Comedy Gold! AI credits loaned from Turkey and Saudi,"

Political commentator Bala wrote, "Actual footage of what they supposedly destroyed in India: 404 NOT FOUND. Not one real clip. Not one verifiable visual." Another social media user mocked the presentation, writing, "At this point, Pakistan doesn't need a defence budget. Just give them an AI video generator and let them win the war on YouTube,"

Pakistan has continued to make claims about major damage to Indian military assets since Operation Sindoor. But the latest video once again provides little verifiable evidence to support its most dramatic assertions.

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