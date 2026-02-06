Pakistan Exposed: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist threatens to disintegrate India, vows openly to 'liberate' Jammu and Kashmir

The top Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT)commander has called for attacks on Delhi and Agra while making an open threat to India at a public event in Lahore. Speaking at the event, Syed Abdul Rehman Naqvi said, "Akhand Bharat ko khand khand kar denge (We will break united India into pieces). We will set Agra on fire, ignite the Deccan, and shake Delhi." He vowed to liberate Kashmir in the provocative remarks that came as Pakistan observed its so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

The open threat has put the spotlight on Pakistan’s terror nexus, as the threat came from a public platform, but was not issued covertly or through anonymous channels. During Naqvi's speech, he explicitly drew links between his party’s activities and the agenda of the banned terror outfit responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He stated that the “sacrifices” of their predecessors should not go in vain. Meanwhile, Naqvi is known for his longstanding ties with Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of multiple terror attacks in India.