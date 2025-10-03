Pakistan EXPOSED! Shehbaz Sharif’s government distances itself from Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan due to...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that the country has nothing to do with Gaza peace plan as it distanced itself from Donald Trump's proposal fearing a massive backlash in the Muslim nations.

Being firm on his earlier statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament on Friday that US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the draft put forward by a group of Muslim-majority countries are totally different. He clarified that the peace plan, which Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif supported, was “not ours.” Quoting Ishaq Dar as saying, Reuters wrote, “I have made it clear that these 20 points, which Trump has made public are not ours. These are not the same as ours. I say that some changes have been made in it, in the draft we had.”

In an interview early this week, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister had stressed that the 20-point proposal was an initiative taken by the US and not drafted by Pakistan. “This is not our document. There are some key areas we want addressed, and if they are not, we will ensure they are,” he told Geo News, and reiterated that Pakistan’s main focus at this point of time was to ensure a ceasefire, “stop the bloodshed, allow humanitarian aid to flow, and end forced displacement.”

The statements come amid the massive outrage against Sharif throughout Pakistan for his support for Trump's proposal that aims to finish the war between Israel and Hamas militants while also requiring the return of all hostages living and dead within 72 hours of a ceasefire. “My firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality,” Sharif had tweeted.

Gaza Peace Plan

After the head of Hamas military wing, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, had rejected the Gaza Peace Plan, calling it a devise to finish the militant outfit, Islamabad found itself in a bizarre situation. Apprehending a backlash in the Muslim world, Pakistan has distanced itself from Donald Trump's 20-point plan.

Eight Arab and Muslim nations on Tuesday issued a joint statement welcoming US President Donald Trump's proposals to end the Gaza conflict and prevent the displacement of Palestinians. The foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt expressed confidence in US President Trump's "leadership and sincere efforts" to find a path to peace in the region.

The eight nations outlined their vision for a comprehensive deal, which includes: Unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Prevention of Palestinian displacement, Release of hostages, Security guarantees for all parties, Full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and Integration of Gaza with the West Bank