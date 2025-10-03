Pakistan EXPOSED! Shehbaz Sharif’s government distances itself from Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan due to...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

India's BIG statement after Bangladesh's Yunus govt accuses country of inciting Khagrachhari unrest: 'Has a habit of...'

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

Professional Women's Health Crisis: Anemia & PCOS Hurt India's Top Talent

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan EXPOSED! Shehbaz Sharif’s government distances itself from Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan due to...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that the country has nothing to do with Gaza peace plan as it distanced itself from Donald Trump's proposal fearing a massive backlash in the Muslim nations.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

Pakistan EXPOSED! Shehbaz Sharif’s government distances itself from Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan due to...
Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Being firm on his earlier statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament on Friday that US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the draft put forward by a group of Muslim-majority countries are totally different. He clarified that the peace plan, which Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif supported, was “not ours.” Quoting Ishaq Dar as saying, Reuters wrote, “I have made it clear that these 20 points, which Trump has made public are not ours. These are not the same as ours. I say that some changes have been made in it, in the draft we had.”

In an interview early this week, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister had stressed that the 20-point proposal was an initiative taken by the US and not drafted by Pakistan. “This is not our document. There are some key areas we want addressed, and if they are not, we will ensure they are,” he told Geo News, and reiterated that Pakistan’s main focus at this point of time was to ensure a ceasefire, “stop the bloodshed, allow humanitarian aid to flow, and end forced displacement.”

The statements come amid the massive outrage against Sharif throughout Pakistan for his support for Trump's proposal that aims to finish the war between Israel and Hamas militants while also requiring the return of all hostages living and dead within 72 hours of a ceasefire. “My firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality,” Sharif had tweeted.

Gaza Peace Plan

After the head of Hamas military wing, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, had rejected the Gaza Peace Plan, calling it a devise to finish the militant outfit, Islamabad found itself in a bizarre situation. Apprehending a backlash in the Muslim world, Pakistan has distanced itself from Donald Trump's 20-point plan.

Eight Arab and Muslim nations on Tuesday issued a joint statement welcoming US President Donald Trump's proposals to end the Gaza conflict and prevent the displacement of Palestinians. The foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt expressed confidence in US President Trump's "leadership and sincere efforts" to find a path to peace in the region.

The eight nations outlined their vision for a comprehensive deal, which includes: Unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Prevention of Palestinian displacement, Release of hostages, Security guarantees for all parties, Full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and Integration of Gaza with the West Bank 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya in ICC rankings: Know whole story
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS off
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE