Pakistan EXPOSED: Large scale spying of citizens using Chinese technology, says Amnesty International

A report published by Amnesty International has claimed that Pakistan is using extensive surveillance on its citizens by combining a system of phone tapping and a Chinese-built internet firewall. It has taken such steps to monitor the activities and communication of its citizens and curb free speech

A report published by Amnesty International has made serious allegations against Pakistan of making extensive surveillance on its citizens by combining a system of phone tapping and a Chinese-built internet firewall. The Pakistan government has taken such steps to monitor the activities and communication of its citizens and curb online freedom like freedom of speech and expression.

How powerful is Pakistan’s surveillance system?

The report also says that Pakistan's surveillance network consists of a Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS) that has the capability to monitor a minimum of 4 million mobile phones at the same time. Along with this, the Web Management System (WMS) 2.0 is built to monitor the entire internet traffic and is so powerful that it can easily block up to 2 million active sessions at a time. When made active simultaneously, these systems can stop the whole internet as they can block calls and texts, slow or block websites and social media platforms across Pakistan.

“Surveillance technologies have enabled the state of Pakistan to monitor, silence, and repress dissent, often without legal justification or adequate oversight,” the Amnesty report said.

Is China behind online surveillance in Pakistan?

The report mentions a very significant element behind this massive surveillance infrastructure with the capacity to control the entire online system in the country. It claims that the technology has been taken from several countries, including China. The internet firewall is taken from Chinese firm Geedge Networks, for which equipment was brought from US-based Niagara Networks and software from France’s Thales Group.

The hardware for the phone-tapping system has been reportedly brought from Germany’s Utimaco, which is established via UAE-based Datafusion.

ALSO READ: After Nepal, this country bans Elon Musk's X, WhatsApp, other social media sites; here's why

Why is Pakistan on Amnesty’s target?

Amnesty's findings came based on a 2024 Islamabad High Court case filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. She filed the case after her private calls were leaked. During the court hearing, the telecom regulator accepted that it ordered the phone companies to install LIMS for “designated agencies” to use, while Pakistan’s defence ministry repeatedly denied tapping phones.

Pakistan has currently blocked approximately 650,000 web links and restricted online platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and X. The impact of these restrictions has been majorly felt in Balochistan, where lengthy internet blackouts have occurred amid accusations of military abuses.