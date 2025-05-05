The journalist, Mubasher Lucman, who is the founder of the Pakistan-based television network ARY Digital, featured in the podcast with fellow journalist Naseem Hanif. A video of Lucman making the said remark has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread backlash.

A Pakistani journalist is drawing ire from all corners for making a crass comment about Indian actresses during a podcast where he was discussing the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. The journalist, Mubasher Lucman, who is the founder of the Pakistan-based television network ARY Digital, featured in the podcast with fellow journalist Naseem Hanif. A video of Lucman making the said remark has gone viral on social media.

'Too many choices'

During the podcast, Hanif asked, "Sir, you have decided to take up arms. What is your wish in case there is a war? Lucman replied, "Through your podcast, I want to know...if Indian actresses hamari laudiyan banke aati hai toh hame ijajat hai."

As Hanif asked about his "choices," Lucman said, "There are too many. But leave that. I have to go home as well."

After the clip began doing rounds on social media platforms, users in both India and Pakistan rebuked Lucman for his derogatory comments.

India-Pak relations

Relations between India and Pakistan have drastically soured in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town, where terrorists gunned down over a dozen people -- most of them tourists from across India.

A Pakistan-based terror outfit claimed responsibility for the brazen attack, while New Delhi has blamed authorities in Pakistan of backing terrorists. A diplomatic crisis has ensued as part of which India and Pakistan have halted bilateral trade and suspended several key agreements including the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.