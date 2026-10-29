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Pakistan Exposed: Hindus systematically hounded, dispossessed and decimated, says UK-based outfit, population falls from 14% to 2%

INSIGHT UK report in British Parliament reveals Hindu population in Pakistan fell from 14.6% in 1941 to under 2% today amid systematic persecution.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Pakistan Exposed: Hindus systematically hounded, dispossessed and decimated, says UK-based outfit, population falls from 14% to 2%
Hindus in Pakistan
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In a sharp criticism of Pakistan's treatment of its religious minorities, diaspora organisation INSIGHT UK on Wednesday placed evidence before the British Parliament, exposing how Hindus have been systematically hounded, dispossessed and decimated in Pakistan.

Launching its report - The Religious Persecution of Hindus in Pakistan - before the All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, the organisation brought together historical records and present-day testimonies to lay bare the systematic discrimination, attacks on religious freedom and threats to life and dignity faced by Hindus across the border.

From 14.6% to under 2%: How Hindu population fell

The report begins with a statistic that tells the entire story of persecution. According to the 1941 Census of India, Hindus constituted 14.6% of the population in the region that became West Pakistan. After partition, that number fell off a cliff. Today, less than 2% of Pakistan's population is Hindu.

The report notes that a decline of this scale, sustained over seven decades, sits uneasily with Islamabad's claims that it protects its minorities.

Behind the numbers lies a history of violence and economic strangulation. The report documents how the community has faced periodic waves of violence since the riots of 1947. Thousands of Hindu families who fled or were displaced were stripped of their ancestral lands and farms through Enemy Property laws.

No temple in Islamabad, laws target Hindus

The persecution, the report argues, is not just on the streets but written into the very laws of Pakistan. Articles 41 and 91 of its Constitution mandate that only a Muslim can become President or Prime Minister, a provision that remains unchallenged after a 2019 reform bill was blocked.

Every Pakistani is forced to declare his religion on his passport. Even in the capital Islamabad, there is no functioning Hindu mandir. The construction of the first temple was halted in 2020 after violent protests by Islamist groups despite official permission, and it remains unbuilt to this day.

The most harrowing chapter deals with women and girls. An estimated 1000 or more Hindu and Christian women and girls are kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and forcibly married to their kidnappers every year in Pakistan.

5 demands to UK government

Ending on a strong note, the report makes five urgent demands to the UK Government. It has called for making minority protection non-negotiable in every UK-Pakistan dialogue, linking British aid to progress on human rights, reserving two posts at the British High Commission in Islamabad for members of minority communities, publishing an official six-monthly report on the condition of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities, and creating safe asylum pathways for victims of forced conversion.

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