Pakistan EXPOSED: Hafiz Saeed led Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top leader, Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri reveals close ties with Pak army, says, ‘India fears me…’

WORLD
A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Saifullah Kasuri has once again exposed the close ties of terrorists and Pakistan army. Kasuri, who is the deputy chief, next to Hafiz Saeed, revealed that he receives regular invitations from the Pakistan Army to participate in events held by the military.
A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Saifullah Kasuri has once again exposed the close ties of terrorists and Pakistan army. Kasuri, who is the deputy chief, next to Hafiz Saeed, revealed that he receives regular invitations from the Pakistan Army to participate in events held by the military and is invited by it to lead funeral prayers for its soldiers. Earlier, he confirmed that India’s Operation Sindoor destroyed terror camps in Pakistan, while its government and military was reluctantly denying it.
In a news chilling video, allegedly from a school, Saifullah Kasuri, was addressing children in Pakistan, which has gone viral. While boasting his connection with army, he said, ‘The Pakistan Army invites me by sending an invitation... The Pakistan Army invites me to lead funeral prayers for its soldiers," Kasuri said. What is ironic is that, the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack was allowed to address school children in Pakistan.
He also made several ‘bluff’ claims that India is scared of him and issued provocative threats against New Delhi. He said, “Do you know that India fears me too?" Earlier, while addressing a different gathering, he said, “I was blamed as being the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, now my name is famous in the entire world.”
Pakistan army has long denied their ties with terrorists, while New Delhi has always flagged Islamabad’s role in promoting terrorism. The funeral photos and terrorists have exposed the hypocrisy of top officials of Pakistan army. Earlier, an image of a terrorist present at a funeral of a Pakistani soldier emerged and circulated on social media, confirming the state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.