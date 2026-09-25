Pakistan Exposed At UNGA Meet: PM Sharif keeps silence on LeT chief Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif refused to answer questions about Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed at UN headquarters. Watch video of reporter questioning Pak PM.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday refused to answer questions regarding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed during his visit to the United Nations headquarters for the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA).

As Sharif entered the UN headquarters, reporters asked, "Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?" The Pakistani Prime Minister did not respond and kept walking.

Later, while leaving the UN headquarters, he was again asked, "When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed?" Sharif again refused to answer.

#WATCH | New York, US: "Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?" ANI questions Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the UN headquarters. Pakistani PM refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/IMANrxWYb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

The video has gone viral on social media, with users questioning Pakistan's stance on terrorism.

Who is Hafiz Saeed and why he is in news

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and founder of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Saeed is wanted as an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

More recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 was orchestrated by Pakistan-based operatives of LeT. Its supplementary chargesheet names Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as Accused No 8, alleging his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the attack.

India's scathing rebuke to Pakistan at UN

A day earlier, India delivered a scathing rebuke to Pakistan at the United Nations, telling Islamabad to focus on its debt-ridden economy surviving on bailouts rather than harbouring territorial ambitions or sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Exercising its right of reply at the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development rather than coveting others territory or exporting terror.

"Neither these nor its theatrics in the Council would help repay the loans its economy survives on," Tyagi said.

He also flagged civilian killings since June in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, arrests of students in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and blockades on food and medicine.

"This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies. When those accounts were given, Pakistan's answer was a point of order," Tyagi said