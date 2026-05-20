Pakistan exposed again: Army officer claims to attack Indian airbases that don't even exist, netizens react with memes

A Pakistani military officer’s claim that Fatah-1 missiles struck non-existent 'Rajouri Airbase' and 'Mamun Airbase' in India has sparked widespread ridicule online.

A recent statement by a Pakistani military officer has triggered widespread controversy and online mockery after he claimed that Pakistan’s Fatah-1 missiles successfully struck two Indian airbases that, according to official records and public data, do not exist.

The remarks surfaced in a viral interview clip in which the officer alleged that missile strikes had hit 'Rajouri Airbase' and 'Mamun Airbase' during a cross-border military operation. However, both locations cited in the statement have no operational Indian Air Force bases, leading to immediate fact-checking and criticism across social media platforms.

Another Lahori Churan

Pakistan army officer claimed that they hit Rajouri & Mamun airbase

No such airbases exist. pic.twitter.com/rpgzwOaaCG — War & Gore (@Goreunit) May 19, 2026

Claims Contradicted by Geography and Official Records

While Rajouri is a district in Jammu and Kashmir and Mamun refers to a military cantonment area near Pathankot in Punjab, neither location hosts an airbase. Defence analysts and online users quickly pointed out the discrepancy, calling the claims inaccurate and exaggerated.

The controversy intensified after users began sharing maps and official defence listings to highlight the absence of such installations. The incident has since become a topic of satire, with many mocking the claim as a factual error in military reporting.

Context of Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last year. In response, India conducted precision strikes on alleged terror infrastructure across the border under Operation Sindoor.

Subsequently, Pakistan launched retaliatory drone and missile operations targeting multiple Indian regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, under its reported Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos. Air defence systems intercepted several incoming threats during the escalation.

Missile Interceptions and Reported Debris Recovery

On May 10, 2025, Pakistan reportedly deployed the Fatah-1 guided artillery rocket system. Indian defence sources stated that the missile was intercepted mid-air over Sirsa in Haryana by air defence systems, preventing any damage.

In the aftermath, fragments believed to be from incoming missiles were recovered from several locations, including agricultural fields in Sirsa, Barmer and Jalandhar. Earlier, similar debris had been reportedly retrieved from Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Social Media Reaction and Viral Satire

The officer identified in the interview as Captain Muneeb Zamal further claimed that civilians near the launch site boosted morale during the operation. His comments, however, were overshadowed by public ridicule online.

Social media users responded with sarcasm and memes, questioning how strikes could hit locations that do not exist. Many posts joked about 'search missions' for the so-called airbases, turning the claim into a viral point of mockery across platforms.