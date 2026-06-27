Pakistan: Explosion, gunfire reported in Karachi near universities, police launch operation

WORLD
An explosion was reported in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Saturday quickly followed by gunfire near several universities, Pakistan MeT department and other key areas.
An explosion was reported in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Saturday quickly followed by gunfire, prompting a major security response, according to local media reports. According to Pakistani media, the blast occurred near several universities, the Pakistan Meteorological Department and offices of the Rangers, a paramilitary force.